10 Grammy Instagrams Worthy of a Double Tap

Hollywood was front and center last night at music’s biggest night, the Grammy Awards, and amidst all the jaw-dropping performances and noteworthy moments, the stars were taking time to capture all the behind-the-scenes happenings via Instagram. From an on-stage snap of Beyoncé and hubby Jay Z that will make you say aww, to a hilarious shot of Neil Patrick Harris photo-bombing Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s selfie, to Rita Ora showing off her blinged out digits, the stars were making the most of their glam night out. We rounded up the 10 best Grammy-inspired Instagram shots from the evening. Click through the gallery to see the stars' best candids.
MORE:
• Grammys Red Carpet: Striking Metallics
• Runway to Red Carpet: Katy Perry’s Couture Grammy Gown
• Why All Eyes Were On Rita Ora’s Hands
-
1. MadonnaMadonna shares a candid red carpet moment with son David. The duo wore matching Ralph Lauren pantsuits.
-
2. Jay-ZToo cute! Beyonce and Jay Z had no shortage of adorable moments at the show, but one of our favorites is this candid from Jay Z’s Instagram of the couple on stage during their performance together.
-
3. AshantiShe may have been running late, but that didn’t stop Ashanti from looking gorgeous as she prepped with her glam squad before she hit the red carpet.
-
4. Carey Hart“Boom!!!! Wifey looking smoking hot on the red carpet at the Grammy's,” says Pink’s husband, Carey Hart.
-
5. CiaraA pregnant and glowing Ciara wows the crowd as she makes her way down the red carpet in a gold beaded Emilio Pucci gown.
-
6. Chrissy TeigenNeil Patrick Harris makes a hilarious appearance via photo-bomb in this selfie of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.
-
7. Bonnie McKeeBonnie McKee shows off her bold ombré hair on the Grammys red carpet.
-
8. Rita OraRita Ora accessorized her Grammy ensemble with some serious bling—a statement ring for every finger, paired with a colorful mani.
-
9. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift shows her excitement backstage as she gears up for her performance.
-
10. Sarah Hyland"First #grammys red carpet of my life. Coolest moment ever," writes a beaming Sarah Hyland.