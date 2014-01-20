These Glamorous Grammys Gems Are Off the Charts!

This feature originally appeared in our February issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to InStyle now.

This Sunday’s Grammy Awards are sure to dazzle, but it’s hard to believe the 2013 red carpet could be outdone. Last year, the stars were shining bright like diamonds—literally!

From Alicia Keys’ slithering snake-pendant earrings of black agate and diamonds to Jennifer Lopez’s nearly $1-million worth of megawatt gems, it seemed like the bigger, the better when it came to Grammy jewels. Rihanna iced her sexy red silk custom-made Azzedine Alaïa gown with glittering Neil Lane diamonds. “We were deep in pre-production on her Diamonds World Tour,” says stylist Mel Ottenberg. “So styling RiRi’s look was nuts!”

Katy Perry, on the other end of the spectrum, embraced her Priscilla Presley inspiration with a vintage style 14kt gold Adeler ring set with an oval chalcedony. “There was so much embellishment around the neck of her mint green Gucci with its sexy keyhole cutout,” explains Perry’s stylist Johnny Wujek. “The ring was the perfect touch of gemstone to tie into the whole look. Plus, the mood-ring style of the design matched the 1960s vibe.”

To see more of our favorite off-the-charts Grammy baubles, check out the full gallery.

MORE:

• The 2014 Grammy Nominations Are Out! See Which Stars Are Creating All the Buzz

• Photographer Art Streiber's Exclusive Photos From Backstage at the Golden Globes

• The Latest Award Show Trend, Bare Feet? These Stars Seem to Think So