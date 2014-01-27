See the Stars Who Hit the Party Circuit This Weekend to Celebrate the Grammys

It wouldn't be music's biggest night without the parties! From the days leading up to the 56th annual Grammy Awards to just hours afterwards, music's biggest players came out in style this weekend—including new BFFs Taylor Swift and Grammy-winner Lorde, and Katy Perry with John Mayer— to celebrate the nominees and winners of this year's award show. First, Roc Nation kicked off the awards celebration with their pre-Grammy Brunch presented by MAC Viva Glam, where InStyle.com caught up with Rihanna, who received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Mikky Ekko for their hit song, "Stay." "That's one of my favorite songs I've ever sang and performed," Rihanna tells reporters. "I'm really excited about that."
Fast-forward to post-Grammys, where the stars came together for numerous fetes including Billboard's 2nd annual after-party, where Modern Family's Ariel Winter couldn't help gushing over Beyonce and Jay Z's "Drunk in Love" opening number. "I loved her performance! She is perfect and her vocals are always on point," Winter tells InStyle.com. We second that! To see more celebrities who stepped out over the weekend for all the biggest Grammys parties, look through our gallery.
1. Katy Perry and John Mayer
made a date night out of Sony Music Entertainment's post-Grammy reception party held at The Palm. Perry, in an iridescent blue Giorgio Armani gown, had several dress changes throughout the Grammys, including her costume change for her "Dark Horse" performance with Juicy J.
2. Ariel Winter
arrived at the second annual Billboard Grammy after-party at The London West Hollywood hotel in a Georges Chakra dress. "I just loved it and I thought it was perfect," Winter tells InStyle.com. "It also has the perfect edge to it." Mike Posner, Darren Criss, and others also joined Winter at the event.
3. Len Wiseman and Kate Beckinsale
stepped out for Warner Music Group's annual Grammy celebration party at the Sunset Tower Hotel. Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Anjelica Huston, and more also joined Wiseman and Beckinsale (in Rubin Singer) at the event, which featured a performance by Nile Rodgers and The Chic.
4. Rihannawas sitting pretty during Roc Nation’s annual pre-Grammy brunch presented by MAC Viva Glam. When asked when fans could expect new music from the songstress (in Altuzarra), she coyly responded, “you just have to wait and see.” Jay Z, Kelly Rowland, Rita Orta, and more also joined Rihanna.
5. Lorde and Taylor Swift
The new best friends came together during Clive Davis' pre-Grammy Gala honoring industry icons including Lucian Grainge at The Beverly Hilton. Not only did Lorde perform two of her hit songs, but also Swift (in Zuhair Murad) danced along to Lionel Richie, Imagine Dragons, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and other performers.
6. Kelly Osbourne and Miley Cyrus
also attended Clive Davis' pre-Grammy party, where Cyrus (in Calvin Klein) performed a few of her hit songs including "Get It Right" and "Wrecking Ball."
7. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
made for the chicest couple at the Nielsen Grammy Weekend celebration at Herringbone in The Mondrian Los Angeles. Legend was the evening’s entertainment and took to the stage with a full brass band and performed several of his hits including “Ordinary People.”
8. Ashley Benson and Selena Gomez
reunited for the Beats Music Launch Party held at Belasco Theatre at Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles.
9. Lady Gaga and Gloria Estefan
both attended the MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Carole King at Los Angeles Convention Center. Lady Gaga (in Alexis Mabille Couture) was among the many performers of the night, where she played a rendition of "You've Got a Friend." "It is my absolute privilege to be honoring such an incredible woman, a true musical genius," Gaga said, explaining that as a teen she often played the song in her father's room. "I would crank this so high. I really believed so much, Carole, that you were my friend. Thank you for inspiring us female songwriters every day."