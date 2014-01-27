See the Stars Who Hit the Party Circuit This Weekend to Celebrate the Grammys

It wouldn't be music's biggest night without the parties! From the days leading up to the 56th annual Grammy Awards to just hours afterwards, music's biggest players came out in style this weekend—including new BFFs Taylor Swift and Grammy-winner Lorde, and Katy Perry with John Mayer— to celebrate the nominees and winners of this year's award show. First, Roc Nation kicked off the awards celebration with their pre-Grammy Brunch presented by MAC Viva Glam, where InStyle.com caught up with Rihanna, who received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Mikky Ekko for their hit song, "Stay." "That's one of my favorite songs I've ever sang and performed," Rihanna tells reporters. "I'm really excited about that."

Fast-forward to post-Grammys, where the stars came together for numerous fetes including Billboard's 2nd annual after-party, where Modern Family's Ariel Winter couldn't help gushing over Beyonce and Jay Z's "Drunk in Love" opening number. "I loved her performance! She is perfect and her vocals are always on point," Winter tells InStyle.com. We second that! To see more celebrities who stepped out over the weekend for all the biggest Grammys parties, look through our gallery.

—Josephine Cusumano, with reporting by Brianna Deutsch, Matt Donnelly, Scott Huver, Heather Newgen, and Carita Rizzo