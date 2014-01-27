Grammys 2014 Fashion Round-Up: See All the Trends

After the 2014 Golden Globes earlier this month and last night's Grammys, it's clear which red carpet trends are here to stay. Stars like Miranda Lambert (in a custom Pamella Roland) rose to the top in shades of fiery red while the quintessential color combo, black and white, dominated once again in stand-out prints (see: Paula Patton in Nicolas Jebran).
A handful of A-listers , from Sarah Hyland (in Emilio Pucci) to Sara Bareilles (in Blumarine), eschewed the usual floor-sweeping gowns in favor for shorter lengths, baring legs for days. And let's not forget about the blinding high-shine metallics that lit up the red carpet, like Taylor Swift's metallic chain-mail Gucci design. From high contrast to statement accessories, see which celebrities rocked the five major fashion trends last night.
1. Shorter Hemlines
Instead of the usual ground-grazing gowns, A-listers opted for a shorter length to show off their stems: Ariana Grande in Dolce & Gabbana, Sara Bareilles in Blumarine, and Sarah Hyland in Emilio Pucci.
2. Standout Accessories
These ladies stole the spotlight with their dresses AND their bling: Taylor Swift accented her Gucci with dazzling diamond drop earrings, Bonnie McKee partnered her Gustavo Cadile gown with a stunning geometric light-refracting clutch, Madonna played it cool with a bejeweled hand glove, and Rita Ora made a statement with playful nail art and a selection of Lorraine Schwartz cocktail rings.
3. Fiery Shades of Red
Red on the red carpet is still going strong, and these musical sensations proved it: Colbie Caillat in Ezra Santos, Pink in Johanna Johnson and Miranda Lambert in a custom Pamella Roland.
4. Striking Metallics
Hard metal was a winning sartorial choice at the Grammys. It looks as though Ciara (in Emilio Pucci), Chrissy Teigen (in Johanna Johnson), and Taylor Swift (in Gucci) were literally inspired by the gramophone.
5. High Contrast
Black and white will always be the quintessential color combo, as seen here: Madonna in a crisp Ralph Lauren tux, Katy Perry in a forthy music-inspired Valentino Couture dress, and Paula Patton in a skin-skimming zebra-print Nicolas Jebran gown.