Grammys Fashion Forecast: Dress Predictions for Our Favorite Female Nominees

In anticipation of finding out who will be wearing what at the Grammys Jan.26, we took matters into our hands: We rounded up all the looks we can probably expect to see and what we hope to see for our favorite female nominees. We took what they wore last year (or in some cases, two or three years prior), and zeroed in on two distinct looks that could grace the red carpet.
Rihanna's fiery Azzedine Alaia sparked a ton of buzz last year, and we expect nothing less this year. We envision her in something bold and fierce, like a sexy plunging Atelier Versace jumpsuit. But coming from the other end, we would love to see her take a girlier route in a Monique Lhuillier design, complete with punchy shades and a full ball gown skirt. From award-winning artists to breakthrough stars, see us play stylist as we dress our favorite artists. Tell us, do you agree with our choices?
-
1. RihannaWhat she wore to last year's Grammys: Azzedine Alaia
What we can see her in this year: This standout Atelier Versace jumpsuit embodies everything the singer stands for-it’s fierce, sexy and daring.
What we’d love to see her try: A punchy Monique Lhuillier design. The full ball gown skirt speaks to a softer, more romantic side, but the fuchsia-orange shades and the bandeau-like bodice (that reveal a sexy sliver of skin) create just as much of an impact.
-
2. Taylor SwiftWhat she wore to last year's Grammys: J. Mendel
What we can see her in this year: A metallic Julien Macdonald. Between last year's goddess aesthetic and her recent foray into racier styles, this one strikes the right chord.
What we’d love to see her try: A blush Roberto Cavalli creation. The petal pink shade was all over the spring 2014 runways. Granted, the color isn’t in her normal rotation, but it would be refreshing to see her take a more inspired approach.
-
3. Katy PerryWhat she wore to last year's Grammys: Gucci
What we can see her in this year: In keeping with her fondness for florals and jeweled tones, we can see this Maison Martin Margiela Couture look on this year’s red carpet.
What we'd love to see her try: A leopard-print Jean Paul Gaultier Couture gown. She’s no stranger to an animal print dress, but one that has her covered head to toe is bold. And with her nominated single "Roar" up for a Grammy, this number is fitting for the occasion.
-
4. Lorde
What she has worn on the red carpet: An all-black gown
What we can see her in this year: The nominated Gothic up-and-comer has a penchant for dark ensembles, making this dark Louis Vuitton number a no-brainer. The gown's sheer detailing and all-over embellishments are perfect for elevating her look for her first major award show without losing touch with her style.
What we'd love to see her try: This Marc Jacobs plum Victorian dress. It introduces some color while retaining her dark aura.
-
5. PinkWhat she wore to the 2010 Grammys: Tony Ward Haute Couture
What we can see her in this year: An edgy Emilio Pucci. The label is famous for walking on the wild side, which aligns with Pink’s disposition.
What we'd love to see her try: A Zuhair Murad gown. The edgy design would capture her loud personality, but the covered-up silhouette would reflect her calmer, more toned-down lifestyle of today.
-
6. Sara BareillesWhat she wore to the 2011 Grammys: Ghadah Paris
What we can see her in this year: A dreamy Reem Acra. Given what she wore the last time she was nominated, a strapless cobalt blue gown is one she’d be partial to.
What we'd love to see her try: A Sophie Theallet creation-we dare the singer to be brave (like her nominated hit single!) and opt for a dramatic gown, complete with cut-outs and a thigh-high slit.