Grammys Fashion Forecast: Dress Predictions for Our Favorite Female Nominees

In anticipation of finding out who will be wearing what at the Grammys Jan.26, we took matters into our hands: We rounded up all the looks we can probably expect to see and what we hope to see for our favorite female nominees. We took what they wore last year (or in some cases, two or three years prior), and zeroed in on two distinct looks that could grace the red carpet.

Rihanna's fiery Azzedine Alaia sparked a ton of buzz last year, and we expect nothing less this year. We envision her in something bold and fierce, like a sexy plunging Atelier Versace jumpsuit. But coming from the other end, we would love to see her take a girlier route in a Monique Lhuillier design, complete with punchy shades and a full ball gown skirt. From award-winning artists to breakthrough stars, see us play stylist as we dress our favorite artists. Tell us, do you agree with our choices?

