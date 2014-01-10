Jan 7, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
Who's Going To The 2014 Golden Globes?
1. Tina FeyThe co-host of 2014's Globes dazzled us on the 2013 red carpet (in L’Wren Scott).
2. Amy PoehlerThe co-host and nominee for Best Actress in a comedy TV series for Parks and Recreation in a tuxedo suit.
3. Amy AdamsThe actress (in Marchesa) is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for 'American Hustle'.
4. Kerry WashingtonThe star (in Miu Miu) is nominated for Best Actress in a drama TV series for 'Scandal'.
5. Zooey DeschanelThe 'New Girl' star (in Oscar de la Renta) is nominated for Best Actress in a TV series for her role on the hit show.
6. Lena DunhamThe 'Girls' creator, director, and actress (in Zac Posen) is nominated for Best Actress in a comedy TV series for the HBO show.
7. Helen MirrenThe actress (in Badgley Mischka) is nominated for Best Actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her role in Phil Spector.
8. Sofia VergaraThe 'Modern Family' star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a series, miniseries, or TV movie for her role on the ABC hit.
9. Jessica AlbaThe star (in Oscar de la Renta) is an expected guest.
10. Kristen BellThe actress (in Jenny Packham) is an expected to walk the red carpet.
11. Megan FoxFox (in Dolce & Gabbana) is an expected guest.
12. Eva LongoriaThe actress (in Emilio Pucci) is expected to walk the red carpet.
13. Lucy LiuThe star (in Carolina Herrera) is an expected guest.
14. Jennifer GarnerGarner (in Vivienne Westwood Couture) is an expected guest.
15. Lea MicheleThe 'Glee' star (in Elie Saab) is expected to walk the red carpet.
16. Jennifer LopezThe star (in Zuhair Murad) is an expected guest.
17. Amanda SeyfriedSeyfried (in Givenchy) is expected to walk the carpet.
18. Kristen WiigThe actress (in Michael Kors) is an expected guest.
19. Halle BerryThe star (in Versace) is an expected guest.
20. AdeleThe songstress (in Burberry) is expected to hit the red carpet.
21. Jennifer LawrenceThe 'American Hustle' actress (in Dior Haute Couture) is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture for her role in the film.
22. Julie BowenThe 'Modern Family' actress (in Halston Heritage) is an expected guest.
23. Julianna MarguliesThe actress (in Emilio Pucci) is nominated for Best Actress in a drama TV series for her role in 'The Good Wife'.
24. Michelle DockeryThe 'Downton Abbey' star (in Alexandre Vauthier) is expected to walk the red carpet.
25. Allison WilliamsThe 'Girls' actress (in J. Mendel) is an expected guest.
26. Sarah HylandThe 'Modern Family' cast member (in Max Azria Atelier) is an expected guest.
27. Cate BlanchettThe actress (in Alexander McQueen) is nominated for Best Actress in a motion picture for her role in 'Blue Jasmine'.
28. Sandra BullockThe 'Gravity' star (in J. Mendel) is nominated for Best Actress in a motion picture for her role in the film.
29. Kate WinsletWinslet (in Ben de Lisi) is nominated for Best Actress in a motion picture for her role in 'Labor Day'.
30. Jennifer HudsonThe actress and singer (in Roberto Cavalli) is an expected guest.
31. J. MendelThe first-time Golden Globe nominee (in J. Mendel) is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture for her role in '12 Years A Slave'.
32. Julia Roberts, 2001The actress (in Valentino) is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture for her role in 'August: Osage County'.
33. Taylor SchillingThe first-time nominee (in Thakoon) is nominated for Best Actress in a drama TV series for her role in 'Orange is the New Black'.
34. Robin WrightThe star (in Ralph Lauren) is nominated for Best Actress in a TV series for her role on 'House of Cards'.
35. Catherine Zeta-JonesThe actress (in Zuhair Murad) is an expected guest.
36. Elisabeth MossThe actress (in Andrew Gn) is nominated for Best Actress in a miniseries or TV movie for her role in 'Top of the Lake'.
37. Meryl StreepThe actress (in Lanvin) is nominated for Best Actress in a motion picture for 'August: Osage County'.
38. Rosario DawsonDawson is expected to make a red carpet appearance.
39. Zosia Mamet
The 'Girls' actress (in Tony Ward) is an expected guest.
