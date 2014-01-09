Jan 7, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
A Look Back at InStyle's Golden Globes Parties of the Past
1. 2014: Futuristic GalaxyThomas Ford from Tom Ford Designs accented the space with hot and cold contrasts of magenta, plum, and ice blue set against deep blue walls, which were covered in fiber optic lights.
2. 2013: Minerals Theme"This year was the earth theme,” he says of the rich gold room. "The walls were stone, made of Brazilian agates and geodes for the walls and tables.” A stunning chandelier made with thousands of gold metal strands hung from the ceiling.
3. 2012: Fluids and Liquids ThemeA dark, sexy aquatic theme complete with an LED light sculpture and sharkskin booths was the vibe of the liquid-themed party.
4. 2011: Library and Books on Fire Theme“I created a little fire pit, and there was a book burning with book shelves,” he says of the fiery decor. “I always do some sort of weird, messed up thing that isn’t supposed to work together, but it did!”
5. 2010: New York Penthouse Theme“This was my absolute favorite year,” said Ford. “I called the (light installation) the net of Neptune. We took the stainless steel nets they use for gorilla cages and hand-tied thousands of crystals to each one.”
6. 2009: Glamorous Las Vegas Theme“This was my second favorite year – the year of the flamingos!” Ford tells us of the Las Vegas-themed scape. There were hot pink flamingos with jewelry and rings on them, and my friend hand-glued crystal embellishments onto their tails.”
7. 2007: Gold Cathedral Theme“The windows looked like art, with colors changing behind them all night.”
8. 2006: Art Downtown ThemeIt was all about the flaming chandeliers for the art-inspired InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party.
9. 2005: Icicles and Sputniks Theme“There was water in every one of these,” said Ford of the hanging tube lights. “The water helps give it sparkle."
