See How InStyle and Warner Bros. Celebrated the 2014 Golden Globes!

It wouldn't be the Golden Globes without the annual InStyle and Warner Bros. post-party! For the 15th year in a row, some of Hollywood's biggest stars flooded the Beverly Hilton Hotel Oasis Courtyard, which was transformed into a futuristic galaxy thanks to the genius mind of Thomas Ford of Tom Ford designs. The revered designer accented the space with hot and cold contrasts of magenta, plum, and ice blue set against deep blue walls, which were covered in fiber optic lights.

Among the guests, Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain, Rashida Jones, Nina Dobrev, Michelle Dockery, Kaley Cuoco, and more got to rub shoulders with some of the night's biggest winners including Robin Wright (Best Actress in a Television Drama Series, House of Cards) and Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor, Dallas Buyers Club), who both proudly carried around their golden statuettes—Leto even let country singer Taylor Swift hold it! While guests mix and mingled, Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum didn't skip a beat as they were the first ones to hit the dance floor. "Somebody's got to break it in," Jenna said. "You know we'll do it." To see who else celebrated with InStyle, look through our gallery!

Plus, scroll down to watch an exclusive video straight from the party's red carpet!

—Matt Donnelly and Scott Huver