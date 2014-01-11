Find Out What the Cast of 12 Years a Slave Had To Say During InStyle's Golden Globes Kick-Off Celebration

What does an InStyle party with the cast of Golden Globe-nominated and Steve McQueen-directed film, 12 Years a Slave look like? Nothing short of sophistication and glamour! Last night at the Golden Globe kick-off celebration with L'Oreal, InStyle's editor Ariel Foxman brushed shoulders with the gorgeous Lupita Nyong'o—who stole the show in a bright yellow Victoria Beckham number—along with her co-stars Michael Fassbender (in Calvin Klein), Chiwetel Ejiofor (in Carolina Herrera), Alfre Woodard (in Tadashi Shoji), Benedict Cumberbatch (in Spencer Hart and Rag & Bone).

As the stars prep themselves for tomorrow's big night—airing live on January 13th starting at 8:00PM ET/5:00PM PT on NBC‎—it didn't stop them from having some fun one another and admitting to InStyle who exactly is the group's biggest jokester. "Lupita is as elegant and intelligent as they come, but don’t let her fool you, she knows how to have fun," Woodard admitted. "Chiwetel is as open-hearted and gracious as he seems, and I think Michael and I talk more trash than you could imagine. Steve McQueen is very glib and Benedict is great, you wouldn’t think he’s excitable but he is!” But the group's general consensus fell on co-star Fassbender. "Everyone said me?" Fassbender asked InStyle, "fine, I’ll take it." Take a peek inside the 12 Years a Slave party by looking through our gallery and be sure to tune in to InStyle.com for InStyle's exclusive viewing party videos during tomorrow's 71st Annual Golden Globes!

—Matt Donnelly