Trend Alert: The Stars Sizzled in Shades of Red at the Golden Globes

Not only did Hollywood have a major night, but so did the color red. At the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards last night, stars were blazing a trail in their flame-hued dresses, taking a nod from one of our favorite runway trends of 2013. For the big event, a pack of A-listers stepped out in vibrant dresses in the shade, making matching the red carpet one of the major trends of the evening. Amy Adams looked divinely effortless wearing Valentino, Taylor Swift was beautiful in a Carolina Herrera gown, Emma Watson took a successful risk in a Dior ensemble, and Lupita Nyong'o made a statement in Ralph Lauren. One thing's for sure, these looks are hot, hot, hot!
1. Amy AdamsAmy Adams in a Valentino gown and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, rings and pendant.
2. Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in a Carolina Herrera gown.
3. Emma WatsonEmma Watson in a Dior ensemble and Roger Vivier pumps.
4. Lupita Nyong'oLupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren, Fred Leighton jewelry, and a Monica Rich Kosann clutch.
5. Julia Louis-DreyfusJulia Louis-Dreyfus in a Narciso Rodriguez dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.
6. Berenice BejoBerenice Bejo in Giambattista Valli.
7. Julie DelpyJulie Delpy in a Romona Keveza gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, Lorraine Schwartz jewels, and a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.