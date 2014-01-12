Jan 7, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
Golden Globes 2014 Trend: Pale Metallic-Inspired Dresses
1. Kate Marain J. Mendel.
2. Naomi Wattsin Tom Ford.
3. Robin Wrightin a Reem Acra gown.
4. Sarah Paulsonin a Marchesa gown and Christian Louboutin sandals.
5. Michelle Dockeryin an Oscar de la Renta gown and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Kate Mara
in J. Mendel.
