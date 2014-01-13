Trend Alert: Black and White Dominates the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes

January 13, 2014 @ 6:50 AM
Black and white, one of 2013's biggest trends, blanketed the Golden Globes red carpet, proving that the hue combo is here to stay. Many stars worked the monochromatic color palette in a huge way—making it one of the biggest trends of the evening. Jenna Dewan-Tatum stunned in a Roberto Cavalli gown, Allison Williams was chic in Alexander McQueen, Jennifer Lawrence was dreamy in Dior, and Zosia Mamet rocked a Reem Acra dress. With amazing looks like these, we're hoping this trend sticks around a bit longer!
1. Allison WilliamsAllison Williams proved she wasn't afraid to take a risk in this graphic Alexander McQueen gown, which the ‘Girls’ star paired with Jimmy Choo sandals and drop earrings.
2. Jennifer LawrenceNot surprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence wore a gathered, full-skirted dress by Dior that was punctuated by two black ribbon bands to cinch in the waist and hip, and a Roger Vivier clutch.
3. Julia RobertsJulia Roberts donned a Dolce & Gabbana menswear-inspired look, which featured a white button-down under a black gown.
4. Jenna Dewan-TatumJenna Dewan-Tatum wore a stunning Roberto Cavalli lace illusion gown, which the ‘Witches of East End’ actress accented with Brian Atwood pumps, a black patent Edie Parker clutch and dramatic Irene Neuwirth jewelry.
5. Hayden PanettiereHayden Panettiere went with the black and white theme in a Tom Ford halter-neck gown, simple black pumps, diamond-encrusted earrings, and a white box clutch to complete the on-trend look.
6. Zosia MametZosia Mamet wore a sleek, white column Reem Acra gown that was adorned with black flower detailing that she topped off with freshly-shorn locks.
7. Emilia ClarkEmilia Clark stunned in a dreamy, custom Proenza Schouler gown with a sweetheart neckline and peplum-like waist detail, which the 'Game of Thrones' star paired with delicate black ankle wrap heels, a box clutch, and gold jewels.