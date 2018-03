Trend Alert: Black and White Dominates the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes

Black and white, one of 2013's biggest trends , blanketed the Golden Globes red carpet, proving that the hue combo is here to stay. Many stars worked the monochromatic color palette in a huge way—making it one of the biggest trends of the evening. Jenna Dewan-Tatum stunned in a Roberto Cavalli gown, Allison Williams was chic in Alexander McQueen Jennifer Lawrence was dreamy in Dior , and Zosia Mamet rocked a Reem Acra dress. With amazing looks like these, we're hoping this trend sticks around a bit longer!