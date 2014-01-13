Jan 7, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
Golden Globes 2014 Parties
1. Camila Alves and Matthew McConaugheycelebrated McConaughey's big win during the NBC Universal after-party. "It feels great to win," McConaughey said to InStyle.com. "Tonight is all about Matthew," Camila added (both in Dolce & Gabbana). "I am very proud of him."
2. Amy Poehler and Seth Meyersreunited to celebrate Poehler's (in Stella McCartney) first Golden Globe win at NBC Universal's after-party. "(Amy and Tina Fey) have earned the goodwill of the audience. It is the perfect formula for that kind of show," Meyers told InStyle.com earlier this past weekend about the Golden Globes hosts.
3. Alfre Woodard, Steve McQueen, and Lupita Nyong'ocame together at the FOX after-party to toast their film '12 Years a Slave,' which took home the Golden Globe for Best Picture Drama.
4. Sofia Vergara and Nick Loebwere wrapped up in each other during HBO's official 2014 Golden Globe Awards after-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel, where Vergara (in Zuhair Murad) couldn't help but dance.
5. Allison Williams and Emilia Clarkewere all smiles at the HBO after-party held inside The Beverly Hilton hotel's Circa 55 restaurant.
6. Hayden Panettierelooked flawless in her very own Tom Ford gown during the HBO Golden Globes after-party. "I bought this and I actually get to keep it," the Golden Globe-nominated actress said to InStyle.com. "It's like buying a piece of art, I'll hopefully keep it forever."
7. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilsonwere among the A-listers at HBO's official post-Golden Globes party, where they also joined Elisabeth Moss, Michael J. Fox, Idris Elba, Sarah Paulson, and more.
8. Olivia Munnalso stopped by the star-studded event but didn't stay for long. "I'm in the middle of shooting a film right now, I have a 5 a.m. call time tomorrow," Munn (in Juan Carlos Obando) told InStyle.com. "The only reason I get to come to parties like this is because of my work, so got to put the work first!"
9. Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Helen Mirrengot the chance to snap a photo together during the HBO after-party, and they sure look like Hollywood television and film royalty!
10. Matt Damon and Luciana Barrosowere the couple-of-the-moment during the Golden Globes post-party, where they celebrated Damon's co-star, Michael Douglas, and his big win for his leading role in 'Behind the Candelabra.'
11. Leonardo DiCapriolooked handsome with his Golden Globe statuette at The Weinstein Company and Netflix's after-party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel's Trader Vic's Lounge. DiCaprio earned his second Golden Globe award for his leading role in 'The Wolf of Wall Street.'
12. Ben Foster and Robin Wrightkept close during The Weinstein Company and Netflix party, where Wright celebrated her Golden Globe win in a slinky, gold Reem Acra dress. "I just saw it and thought I am going to try it and go with it!," Wright said to InStyle.com. "But how sexy is he? I like him in any outfit."
13. Kerry Washingtonglowed in a custom-made Balenciaga gown during the The Weinstein Company and Netflix party. "It was the only thing I tried," the mom-to-be explained to InStyle.com. "I saw it in a sketch and I knew that's what I wanted to wear. And the shade is amazing, I love it."
14. Naomi Watts and Liev Schreibermade a date night out of The Weinstein Company's 2014 Golden Globe Awards after-party. While Watts (in Tom Ford) enjoyed Cate Blanchett's acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Movie Drama, she admitted to InStyle.com "this is my highlight," and leaned in to kiss her partner Schreiber and laughed.
15. Bradley Cooperalso attended The Weinstein Company and Netflix event, where he celebrated 'American Hustle's' Golden Globe win for Best Motion Picture for a Musical or Comedy.
16. Kevin Spacey and Julia Robertsreunited at The Weinstein Company and Netflix party where they each celebrated their Golden Globe nominations.
