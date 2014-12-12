Relive the Best Backstage Moments from the 2014 Golden Globe Awards

What really goes on backstage at the Golden Globes? We'll show you! With our excitement building after the announcement of the 2015 nominees yesterday, we couldn't wait to take a look back at the incredible 2014 festivities in anticipation. Last year, photographer Art Streiber experienced the show up close and personal, where he was staked backstage as all the winners and presenters passed by—and he gave InStyle an exclusive look at the incredible otherwise unseen and candid moments he captured of Jennifer Lawrence, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more.

"The wings of these award shows are, to me, one of the last places where you get these quiet, intimate moments that we seem to have a lot of from the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s, but not so much of these days," Streiber told InStyle at the time. "Whenever these guys are photographed it’s very controlled and stage-managed, and so seeing them candidly in their ball gowns and tuxedos and capturing a quiet moment is kind of awesome."

The 2014 Golden Globe Awards featured a flurry of stars—from a gorgeous Cate Blanchett accepting her trophy onstage to Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep sharing a pre-ceremony cuddle, and we've got all the best not-to-be-missed moments from the show for you to relive here.

