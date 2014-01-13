Golden Globes 2014 Fashion: The Top 8 Trends of the Night

The 71st annual Golden Globe Awards was a big night for all the major motion pictures (let's give it up for American Hustle, 12 Years a Slave, Her, Blue Jasmine!), but it was an even bigger night for fashion, setting the precedent for the rest of the season. Clearly, A-listers shared the same sartorial state of mind. Amy Adams (in Valentino) and Julie Bowen (in Carolina Herrera) had us doing a double-take in their color-blocking two-tone gowns while Mila Kunis (in Gucci) and Sarah Paulson (in Marchesa) shimmered in shades of silver.
We pinpointed the most buzzed-about trends and rounded them up in one gallery. From shades of red to graphic black-and-white, familiarize yourself with all eight major styles—because we have a feeling we won't be seeing the last of 'em.
1. Two-ToneStars color-blocked like pros in not-quite monochromatic numbers. Amy Adams (in Valentino)and Aubrey Plaza (in Oscar de la Renta chose tonal gowns that stayed within the same color family, while Julie Bowen made more of a splash in a red-and-purple Carolina Herrera.
2. Shimmering SilverHere's one metallic shade done three ways. Sarah Paulson went the soft and romantic route with a frothy tiered Marchsa, Mila Kunis mastered the ombre effect with a beaded Gucci number and Kate Mara pulled off a super-sleek J. Mendel design.
3. Shades of RedClearly, stars took inspiration from the red carpet-literally. Julia Louis-Dreyfus (in a custom Narciso Rodriguez), Berenice Bejo (in a floral Giambattista Valli) and Lupita Nyong'o (in a cape-style Ralph Lauren) all stood out in fiery shades.
4. Black and WhiteThere are no gray areas here. The ultimate color duo struck once again: Julia Roberts layered a white button-down under her custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for a stark (and intriguing!) contrast, Jennifer Lawrence kicked off the night in a white Christian Dior Couture gown with black bands, and Allison Williams mixed things up with a boldly striped Alexander McQueen gown.
5. Green GoddessesWe're green with envy for this trio of stunning gowns. Taylor Schilling was outfitted in a custom emerald lace draped Thakoon creation, mom-to-be Olivia Wilde accentuated her baby bump with a glittering Gucci number, and Reese Witherspoon worked her curves in a minimalist jade Calvin Klein Collection gown.
6. Black and RedIf it's not with white, then it's red. Taylor Swift color-blocked in Carolina Herrera, Emma Watson paired her open red Dior dress with black pants, and Tina Fey went big with Carolina Herrera's moody oversize florals.
7. Pale GoldAll that glitters is gold, which was the case during the Golden Globes. Zooey Deschanel and Michelle Dockery (both in Oscar de la Renta) and Naomi Watts (in Tom Ford shined bright in nearly nude metallics.
8. Not-So-Basic BlackThe classic black gown just got a modern makeover! Amy Poehler flashed a teensy hint of skin with a peek-a-boo asymmetric Stella McCartney design, Sofia Vergara swept onto the red carpet in a voluminous Zac Posen ball gown, and Jessica Chastain revealed her sexy side with Givenchy's intricate bodice.
9. Super-Sleek HairLooks like the classic finger wave has some competition! While retro-inspired loose curls will forever be a go-to red carpet hairstyle, Kelly Osbourne, Hayden Panettiere, Reese Witherspoon, and Allison Williams went for a more modern effect by debuting super-sleek layers. "Allison's stunning Alexander McQueen dress shaped the inspiration to keep her hair look elegant, simple, and clean," said Williams' hairstylist Anthony Campbell, who created the look by blowing the star's strands straight before touching up individual sections with a flat iron. Thanks to the glassy shine, each style holds a runway-inspired vibe that doesn't fall flat.
10. Low-Slung ChignonsIt was all about chic, low-slung hairstyles at this year's red carpet. When trying to give the classic look a more modern twist, a deep side part is key, along with a boost of body at the crown. Once blow drying your locks with a medium sized round brush, hairstylist Serge Normant, who created Julia Roberts' 60s-inspired ‘do, recommends spritzing Meta Revive Dry Shampoo ($25; shopsergenormant.com) “especially on the crown and in the back. It will help create texture and volume,” he told us. Then, while maintaining body at the roots, pull hair into a low ponytail, wrapping it at the base to create a loose chignon. After securing in place with pins, Normant suggests pulling a few pieces at the front to achieve a similar tousled appeal. “The more dramatic, the better,” he added. Finish with hairspray to ensure night-long results.
11. Shimmery ShadowTo enhance Uma Thurman’s blue eyes, makeup artist Angela Levin opted for a dose of sparkle, using CHANEL Quadra Eye Shadow in Premier Regard ($59; chanel.com) for a soft, golden finish. “I started at the inner corner of the eye, and every time I moved outward, toward the very edge of the eye, I added the next darkest color. I used a round motion with my brush, and then I went back in and did it all again to make it stronger,” she told us. For a subtle, starry-eyed look like Cate Blanchett, a dusting of Illusion D'Ombre Long Wear Luminous Eyeshadow in Emervielle ($34; chanel.com) was all makeup artist Jeanine Lobell needed to create dimension-no eyeliner necessary.
12. Red LipsFor a high-impact pout like Emma Watson, makeup artist Kate Lee told us, "I mixed CHANEL Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Exaltee and Coromandel ($34 each; chanel.com) and went straight from the lipstick to the lip with my brush, blending the color out and blotted. Then, I put a layer of translucent powder on top and repeated the process." To create Zoe Saldana's look, it was all about selecting the perfect hue. “We tried so many reds in search of something that wasn't too orange, or too blue,” makeup artist Vera Steimberg shared. “Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Passion ($34; chanel.com) had a little hint of pink, which we both really liked.”
13. TightliningDid you notice how Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Mara, Allison Williams, and Mila Kunis had an extra smoky edge to their eye makeup looks? The trick lies in tightlining, or applying black liner directly to each star's inner lash line. While placing a pencil into your eye can understandably intimidate, using a soft, blendable product that won't irritate or tug at your waterline is key. Lawrence used the Dior Crayon Kohl in Black ($29; sephora.com), Williams picked up the Avon Glimmersticks Liner in Blackest Black ($7; avon.com), while Mara went au nautrel with eco brand Antonym’s Waterproof Pencil in Noir ($18; antonymcosmetics.com). As each star demonstrated, the simple trick accentuates bold and minimalist makeup alike, while adding a sexy, smoldering vibe.