Golden Globes 2014 Fashion: The Top 8 Trends of the Night

The 71st annual Golden Globe Awards was a big night for all the major motion pictures (let's give it up for American Hustle, 12 Years a Slave, Her, Blue Jasmine!), but it was an even bigger night for fashion, setting the precedent for the rest of the season. Clearly, A-listers shared the same sartorial state of mind. Amy Adams (in Valentino) and Julie Bowen (in Carolina Herrera) had us doing a double-take in their color-blocking two-tone gowns while Mila Kunis (in Gucci) and Sarah Paulson (in Marchesa) shimmered in shades of silver.

We pinpointed the most buzzed-about trends and rounded them up in one gallery. From shades of red to graphic black-and-white, familiarize yourself with all eight major styles—because we have a feeling we won't be seeing the last of 'em.

