The 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards: Find Out Who Won Big

What do Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sandra Bullock have in common? A Critics’ Choice Movie Award! During last night's 19th annual awards ceremony, three of our favorite leading ladies took home a glass statuette—Adams (Best Actress in a Comedy), Nyong'o (Best Supporting Actress), Bullock (Best Actress in an Action Movie) at the Barker Hangar in the Santa Monica Airport—and they looked great doing it! From Adams' pink draped cape-like Roland Mouret gown to Nyong'o's custom ivory silk crepe bandeau Calvin Klein Collection dress, the ladies sure set the bar for awards season gowns. "It reminds me of the sea," Nyong'o said about her dress. "The sea makes me calm, and I was hoping that it would help with [tonight]!"

As the rest of Hollywood's biggest stars, not only did they honor their peers—including Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor), and Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor)—they also celebrated this past year's greatest works in cinema—from 12 Years a Slave (Best Picture), American Hustle (Best Comedy), to Her (Best Original Screenplay). To see who else took home a Critics Choice Award, visit criticschoice.com and look through our gallery to see who was at last night's big fête!

—Scott Huver