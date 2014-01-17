The 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards: Find Out Who Won Big

What do Amy Adams, Lupita Nyong'o, and Sandra Bullock have in common? A Critics’ Choice Movie Award! During last night's 19th annual awards ceremony, three of our favorite leading ladies took home a glass statuette—Adams (Best Actress in a Comedy), Nyong'o (Best Supporting Actress), Bullock (Best Actress in an Action Movie) at the Barker Hangar in the Santa Monica Airport—and they looked great doing it! From Adams' pink draped cape-like Roland Mouret gown to Nyong'o's custom ivory silk crepe bandeau Calvin Klein Collection dress, the ladies sure set the bar for awards season gowns. "It reminds me of the sea," Nyong'o said about her dress. "The sea makes me calm, and I was hoping that it would help with [tonight]!"
As the rest of Hollywood's biggest stars, not only did they honor their peers—including Cate Blanchett (Best Actress), Matthew McConaughey (Best Actor), and Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor)—they also celebrated this past year's greatest works in cinema—from 12 Years a Slave (Best Picture), American Hustle (Best Comedy), to Her (Best Original Screenplay). To see who else took home a Critics Choice Award, visit criticschoice.com and look through our gallery to see who was at last night's big fête!
—Scott Huver
-
1. Lupita Nyong'o
took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in '12 Years a Slave' during the 9th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards. "I'm pleased to be able to have that moment to share my gratitude because I feel a lot of gratitude," said Nyong'o (in Calvin Klein). "It's overwhelming."
-
2. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
were once again the most glamorous couple on the red carpet. Alves (in Paule Ka) joined her husband McConaughey (in Lanvin) to the ceremony, where he took home the Best Actor award for 'Dallas Buyers Club.'
-
3. Jessica Chastain
took everyone's breath away in a romantic cypress green Nina Ricci silk crepe gown. Chastain was among a star-studded guest list including Christina Applegate, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Abigail Breslin, Kristin Chenoweth, and more.
-
4. Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper
celebrated their film 'American Hustle,' which won both Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy during the event. Adams (in Roland Mouret) also took home the Best Actress in a Comedy award for her role in the film.
-
5. Melissa McCarthy and Sandra Bullock
reunited at the Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where Bullock (in Lanvin) won an award for Best Actress in an Action Movie for her role in 'Gravity.'
-
6. Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep
looked like twins in their framed glasses during the Critic's Award show. Roberts (in Juan Carlos Obando) and Streep (Stella McCartney) were both nominated for their roles in 'August: Osage County,' which was also up for Best Acting Ensemble.
-
7. jared Leto and Margot Robbie
posed backstage to celebrate Leto's big win for Best Supporting Actor in 'Dallas Buyers Club.' "I never thought in a million years that anyone would let me walk up on stage and have the opportunity to acknowledge all the people in my life that have helped make this possible," Leto said. "It gives everybody in your life a moment of joy and celebration, and it allows us to encourage people to continue working on smart, interesting, creative projects."
-
8. Cate Blanchett
was all smiles after winning the Best Actress award for 'Blue Jasmine' during the awards ceremony. "You never expect to be standing here, and when you are, you're just the lucky gal or guy," Blanchett (in Lanvin) said. "It's been an extraordinary year for cinema, and I never take that for granted."
-
9. Kristen Bell
celebrate her animated film 'Frozen'—which won Best Animated Feature—by showing off her dramatic side in a Pamella Roland gown. "It's a little wild for me, but I'm kind of excited about it,' Bell said. "I thought maybe 'Unexpected New Mom' would be the title of the look."