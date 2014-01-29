Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
What Celebrities Love About Fashion Week
-
1. Alexa Chung“I love all the energy and seeing everyone get so excited about fashion,” Chung says. "It’s a lovely scene to see people out enjoying fashion."
-
2. Heidi Klum“I love the mayhem! I love the madness! It only happens twice a year. Everyone kind of goes crazy. People come from all over the world. Everyone all over the world watches Fashion Week. It's an exciting time. I love fashion. I've been in it for 18 years. It's like the Super Bowl for designers and models and everyone who is part of this industry,” the supermodel states.
-
3. Emmy Rossum"I looking forward to going to the shows," Rossums says. "Comfortable shoes are important because you’re going to be walking from tent to tent and backstage and standing, so I think especially in snow it’s important to have a stacked heel."
-
4. Emma Roberts“I just love getting dressed up and trying on all of these different looks and wearing these amazing outfits," Roberts says.
-
5. Mandy Moore“I love getting to see the crazy menagerie. Getting to see the shows. It's one thing to go and look online at what the collections are after the fact, but to be able to sit in person and watch it walk in front of me and see how things move is pretty fascinating,” Moore states.
-
6. Ashley Tisdale“I'm amazed. I'm super excited. I get excited for the models,” Tisdale says.
-
7. Karolina Kurkova“Seeing all the trends and collections! I like the parties, but the actual shows are still my favorite part,” the model states.
-
8. Selita Ebanks“It's about having that first opportunity and that first look at what they're trying to do each season. I love seeing people dressed up. It's great energy. People have a real appreciation for fashion here," Ebanks says.
-
9. Jordana Brewster“It’s honestly nice to be able to just sit and watch and not have to do anything. I just get to go ‘I want to get that!’ or ‘I like that!’ Which is part of the fun," states Brewster.
-
10. Jamie-Lynn Sigler“I love celebrating art and people's hard work. It's exciting. They all have their moment. Fashion Week is this bright light in the city," says Sigler. "It's a nice break amongst everything else in the city."
1 of 10
Alexa Chung
“I love all the energy and seeing everyone get so excited about fashion,” Chung says. "It’s a lovely scene to see people out enjoying fashion."
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Sep 28, 2017 @ 8:15 PM
Gigi Hadid Looks Absolutely Gorgeous at First PFW Show
Sep 28, 2017 @ 6:30 PM
This Just In: All Sheer Everything Is Still “In” At PFW
Sep 26, 2017 @ 2:00 PM
19 of Olivia Palermo's Best Fashion Week Looks
Sep 12, 2017 @ 10:30 AM
What It’s Like to Be a Hair Stylist at Fashion Week
Sep 11, 2017 @ 10:45 AM
This VS Angel Shares What Fashion Week Is Really Like
Mar 8, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
All the Major Model Moments You Can't Miss from FW17 Fashion Month
Mar 1, 2017 @ 10:00 AM