Christian Siriano Gave Us an Exclusive Tour of His Showroom

Three days before Christian Siriano was set to show at Eyebeam Atelier (540 West 21st St) during New York Fashion Week, he invited us to his showroom to sneak a peek at his fall/winter 2014 collection. The designer (who, by the way, was unbelievably calm, given the circumstances) was in the midst of fittings while prepping to face the daunting task of editing down roughly a hundred pieces for 42 final looks. As he was walking us through each rack, he explains any of them was subject to elimination, "which is so sad, because I love them, but if they don’t make sense in the story in the end, you have to let them go."

And they're all beautiful pieces, too, with each clearly alluding to his muse for this season: Lisa Fonssagrives, a Parisian icon and model in the late '50s, early '60s who also served as a muse to both her photographer husbands Fernand Fonssagrives and Irving Penn. While the whole collection revolves around Lisa and her impeccable style, Siriano also took inspiration from Fernand's work who was famous for lighting overscaled prints (from polka dots to graphic patterns) and photographing them over nude figures. "It felt almost like clothing, but it was actually light and shadow, and we emulated that with fitted prints, different textures and transparencies," Siriano explains.

Walk through Siriano's showroom for a behind-the-scenes insider insight into the goings-on before a Fashion Week show. Get an up-close look at his favorite pieces, a glimpse at his mood board, and the dress he'd love to see on the red carpet.

