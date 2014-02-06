Exclusive! On Set with Cynthia Rowley: Check Out Behind-the-Scenes Shots from the Designer’s Fall 2014 Lookbook & Film Shoot

We couldn't wait for Fashion Week to kick off, so we caught up with designer Cynthia Rowley during her Fall 2014 lookbook and film shoot. We stopped by the Diamond Horseshoe, a hidden gem housed in the lower level of The Paramount Hotel, where Rowley was already ahead of the game. "I broke the system, I cracked the code!" the New York City designer tells Instyle.com exclusively while wrapping up both the film and lookbook shoot for her Fall 2014 collection — before showing her collection.

The strategically planned shoots took place a week before the fashion world is set to attend her Fall 2014 presentation, because according to Rowley: "How awesome is it that we're kinda done?" The designer wants her presentation to play out as a celebration. "It will be a great time. We are going to have some surprise elements, but the sweaty work is done. I did sleep three hours last night," says Rowley.

As for the film, here's a little teaser: There's some knife throwing action. And while knife throwing may catch you by surprise, it not only speaks to the venue — a space Rowley describes as a "visual feast" — but the collection is full of equally as intriguing looks. From sporty sweater separates (like a three piece sweater set, a tripod that Rowley tells us is her favorite from the collection) to moonbow decorated pieces. A moonbow, not to be confused with the traditional rainbow, is a rainbow that radiates off of the moon at night. Rowley tells us she incorporated the cheery motif into her collection because "there's something universally happy about it." But perhaps the most decorated piece of all is what Rowley calls 'the junk dress.' The one-of-a-kind piece — that took 30 hours to make — has the designer claiming: "I don’t care either way if you love it or you hate it. It’s really just meant to start a conversation."

Check out our gallery to for behind-the-scenes shots from our on-set date with Cynthia Rowley (junk dress and moonbows include!) and read on for more details from the designer herself.

