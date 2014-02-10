Blue-Streaked Ponies and Oil Slick-Inspired Nails: See the Standout Runway Beauty Moments of #NYFW

New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and as we spot the wardrobe pieces we can't wait to break out come fall, we're also taking note of all the daring and demure runway beauty looks. There was a definite blue streak running at Creatures of the Wind and Herve Leger -- Bumble and Bumble editorial hairstylist Laurent Philippon drew upon designer Lubov Azria's high-tech inspiration and added bold azure highlights to the models' ponytails at Herve Leger, while James Boehmer, lead makeup artist at Creatures of the Wind, let the oversized braid take the focus with a subtle swipe of turquoise liner. Carmen Marc Valvo's girls, on the other hand, took an edgier approach with their eye makeup, and we loved how the double-winged liner made a major impact with minimal effort. Daring enough to take these runway looks into the real world? We spoke to the makeup artists and hairstylists backstage before viewing the shows, so we could get pro tips on how to recreate the looks, and find out how they got inspired. Get all the details on our favorite runway hair and makeup looks by clicking through our gallery now!

