Runway Looks We Love: Tory Burch

Designer: Tory Burch

Location: Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center

Notable Guests: Anna Kendrick, Jessica Hart, Karen Elson

What was it like: Inspired by armory collected by Burch's parents, the fall collection focused on "clean, strong silhouettes with bold embellishments."

Why we love this collection: From chunky knits and pleated leather to quilted satin and neoprene mesh, luxe textures ruled the runway. A close second were the standout prints—paisley, dragon, tapestry, abstract floral, and even a chic equestrian pattern were boldly incorporated throughout the collection. The cool mix of accessories included belts with chain details, lace-up heels and muffs. Our favorite accent was the not-so-subtle single chain earring peaking through the models' hair.

Take a look at our favorite runway looks from the Tory Burch fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor