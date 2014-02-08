Runway Looks We Love: Rag & Bone

Designer: Rag & Bone

Location: 360 West 33rd Street

What was it like: Guests were greeted at the door with a doughnut bar serving up warm cinnamon-sugar-covered confections--the perfect antidote to the freezing temps outside.

Why we love this collection: With a strong focus on layering--dresses, skirts, and shorts worn over second-skin leggings--the fall collection offered up fresh takes on cool-weather dressing. Models like Joan Smalls and Georgia May Jagger stormed the runway wearing modern varsity jackets emblazoned with their names (already on every editor's fall wishlist). Muted tones called dusty olive, almond, and earl grey were offset by pops of bright red. Topping off each look was a covetable mix of accessories, including shearling-lined boots and knit bags.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Rag & Bone fall/winter 2014 show.

— Violet Gaynor