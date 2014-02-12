Runway Looks We Love: Narciso Rodriguez

Designer: Narciso Rodriguez
Location: Sir Stage37, 508 West 37th St
What was it like: A dark, intimate space with track lights illuminating the runway path as models marched to heavy drum-like beats.
Why we love this collection: Rodriguez started off strong, sending out monochromatic looks in red (a shade leading the pack of fall 2014 trends) before tapering off with more muted colors of nudes, whites and blacks, with color-blocked tops and shift dresses sprinkled in. Free of frills, there was a call for close attention--and appreciation for the minimalist pieces crafted out of wool crepes and silks. Clean, tailored lines aside, the designer closed with embroidered evening wear (his expertise) that shimmered and sparkled with each step.
Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Narciso Rodriguez fall/winter 2014 show.
1. Narciso RodriguezRed wool crepe dress and red camilla pump
2. Narciso RodriguezSaffron/red wool coat, black wool crepe jacket, black wool crepe pant, and black/stone sarah boot
3. Narciso RodriguezIvory bonded wool jacket, ivory top, grey wool pant, and anthracite camilla pump
4. Narciso RodriguezBlush knit top, blush pant, and blush camilla bootie
5. Narciso RodriguezCharcoal wool crepe jacket, periwinkle/charcoal sleeveless top, charcoal wool crepe pant, lavender/army nappa/python lygia bag, and black/lavender/stone sarah bootie
6. Narciso RodriguezChalk silk top, slate/charcoal pant, cassis python large carolyn bag, and blush/charcoal simone d'orsay
7. Narciso RodriguezOxidized green embroidered dress and charcoal camilla bootie
8. Narciso RodriguezBronze/violet embroidered top, charcoal/black wool/mikado pant, and black/midnight/lavender/bordeaux bootie
9. Narciso RodriguezDark violet embroidered dress and black/midnight/lavender/bordeaux sarah bootie
10. Narciso RodriguezTitanium/platinum/bronze embroidered dress and stone camilla pump