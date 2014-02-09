Runway Looks We Love: Monique Lhuillier

Designer: Monique Lhuillier
Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center
Notable guests: Emmy Rossum, Anna Kendrick, Jamie Chung, Cat Deeley
What was it like: Dark and mysterious, in terms of both the collection and the atmosphere. In typical Monique Lhuillier fashion, models were outfitted in beautiful cocktail dresses, but there was an undercurrent of something moody and ominous. And the music spoke to that as well, with bass-heavy beats.
Why we love this collection: It's a side of Monique Lhuillier we've never seen! Abstract skulls were intricately embroidered onto otherwise pretty princess-like tulle frocks. "I wanted it to be a little twisted, and really go somewhere I've never been before," Lhuillier tells InStyle.com before the show. "The skulls create a mysterious, darker feeling--it makes it more dangerous than other seasons."
True to her word, Lhuillier branched out and experimented with tougher textiles, like patent leather and vinyl. "It felt newer, fresher--I wanted to add more drama. I want people to come back to the show and not know what to expect," Lhuillier continues, expanding on the concept that the brand and its dresses are not just another pretty face. And with so much of her focus on her new inspiration, Lhuillier is seeing skulls everywhere -- even in her breakfast on show day.
Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Monique Lhuillier fall/winter 2014 show.
MORE:
• Eric Wilson: First Days of FW "Exceptional"
• Runway Looks We Love: Prabal Gurung
• NYFW Day 3: Your 60-Second Morning Recap
-
1. Monique LhuillierNoir lace vinyl coat with patent leather details, noir lace re-embroidered pencil skirt with techno leather waistband, and black lace bootie patent leather toe
-
2. Monique LhuillierNoir embroidered cocktail dress with nude overlay and black lace open toe pump with lace cuff
-
3. Monique LhuillierNoir embroidered organza cape sleeve cocktail dress and black lace tall boot with suede toe
-
4. Monique LhuillierAntique gold lace skull embroidered bolero, antique gold lace skull embroidered strapless cocktail dress, and black lace bootie with patent leather toe
-
5. Monique LhuillierBlush V-neck illusion embroidered long-sleeve high-low gown and black lace bootie with suede toe
-
6. Monique LhuillierNoir abstract embroidered gown with cut-out shoulder detail and illusion sleeves, and black suede asymmetrical mule
-
7. Monique LhuillierNoir leather embroidered ribbon bolero, noir silk crepe strapless high-low gown with contrast fuchsia lining, and fuchsia lace and suede open-toe bootie
-
8. Monique LhuillierConfetti petal pink silk canvas strapless high-low gown and black suede high ankle-strap pump with gunmetal crystals
-
9. Monique LhuillierNoir strapless tulle gown with skull embroidered bodice and black suede high ankle-strap pump with gunmetal crystals
-
10. Monique LhuillierNoir silk taffeta cape with fuchsia baroque embroidery, noir strapless mesh high-low gown, and black lace bootie with patent leather toe