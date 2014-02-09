Runway Looks We Love: Monique Lhuillier

Designer: Monique Lhuillier

Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center

Notable guests: Emmy Rossum, Anna Kendrick, Jamie Chung, Cat Deeley

What was it like: Dark and mysterious, in terms of both the collection and the atmosphere. In typical Monique Lhuillier fashion, models were outfitted in beautiful cocktail dresses, but there was an undercurrent of something moody and ominous. And the music spoke to that as well, with bass-heavy beats.

Why we love this collection: It's a side of Monique Lhuillier we've never seen! Abstract skulls were intricately embroidered onto otherwise pretty princess-like tulle frocks. "I wanted it to be a little twisted, and really go somewhere I've never been before," Lhuillier tells InStyle.com before the show. "The skulls create a mysterious, darker feeling--it makes it more dangerous than other seasons."

True to her word, Lhuillier branched out and experimented with tougher textiles, like patent leather and vinyl. "It felt newer, fresher--I wanted to add more drama. I want people to come back to the show and not know what to expect," Lhuillier continues, expanding on the concept that the brand and its dresses are not just another pretty face. And with so much of her focus on her new inspiration, Lhuillier is seeing skulls everywhere -- even in her breakfast on show day.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Monique Lhuillier fall/winter 2014 show.

MORE:

• Eric Wilson: First Days of FW "Exceptional"

• Runway Looks We Love: Prabal Gurung

• NYFW Day 3: Your 60-Second Morning Recap