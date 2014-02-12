Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs

Designer: Marc by Marc Jacobs (the label will now be known as MBMJ)
Location: Pier 36, 299 South St
Notable guest: Solange Knowles, Alexa Chung
What was it like: A high-energy venue with runways carved out of blonde wood, shaped and formed to emulate a mock skateboard ramp.
Why we love this collection: Katie Hillier and Luella Bartley were brought on as creative director and head designer, respectively, to revive the contemporary diffusion line, and let's just say they really hit the 'Marc,' with a fall/winter 2014 collection that dabbled in BMX- and Japanese anime-inspired pieces. And while those elements definitely embody the characteristics of a fiercely independent Marc girl, there was also a sweet, girly side to the line, with tops knotted into giant bows and full ladylike tiered midis. But if there was anything that had us transfixed, it would be the heap of too-cool accessories, from "ninja" sneaks to obi belts to knee-high statement socks.
Take a look at our top 15 favorite runway looks from the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show.
1. Marc by Marc JacobsBlack-and-red shirt, gray trousers with suspenders, black body suit, obi belt, and BMX boots
2. Marc by Marc JacobsSilver lame dress, red tee, body suit, and ninja sneakers
3. Marc by Marc JacobsWhite-and-red Oxford, charcoal body suit, gray mini wrap skirt, gray trousers, obi belt, big bind satchel, and BMX boots
4. Marc by Marc JacobsGrady sweater, white Oxford black body suit, gray wrap-around trousers, obi belt, turn around satchel, and BMX boots
5. Marc by Marc JacobsNavy blazer, white body suit, printed jeans, obi belt, and ninja sneaker
6. Marc by Marc JacobsBlack shirt, nude plastic skirt, white body suit, obi belt, and ninja pumps
7. Marc by Marc JacobsBlack kimono coat, blue plaid crepe shirt, black body suit, blue plastic skirt, big bind satchel and shiny ninja pumps
8. Marc by Marc JacobsBlack-and-whtie gingham cape, red plaid dress, black body suit, and ninja sneakers
9. Marc by Marc JacobsGreen kimono suit, black shirt, black body suit, obi belt, and BMX boots
10. Marc by Marc JacobsBlack kimono jacket, red tee, black culottes, skull scarf, obi belt, and BMX boots
11. Marc by Marc JacobsBlue dress, charcoal body suit, slip dress, schooly reflector, and ninja sneakers
12. Marc by Marc JacobsBlue motocross dress, red tee, black body suit, black wool pants, black rubber watch, and BMX boots
13. Marc by Marc JacobsRed Samurai cape, blue motocross print dress, blue long-sleeve tee, black body suit, black trousers, and BMX boots
14. Marc by Marc JacobsChrome bow top, black body suit, black satin/tulle dress, black body suit, and shiny ninja flats
15. Marc by Marc JacobsBlack-and-chrome bow top, gray oversized sweater, black body suit, chrome tulle skirt, and shiny ninja flats