Runway Looks We Love: Marc Jacobs

Designer: Marc Jacobs
Location: New York State Armory, 68 Lexington Avenue
What was it like: The dreamy, serene atmosphere, complete with a beautiful cloud installation by set designer Stefan Beckman and a mesmerizing spoken word soundtrack by Jessica Lange, was the perfect end to a long week of shows. In an unexpected casting choice, an almost unrecognizable Kendall Jenner made her New York Fashion Week Fall 2014 runway debut, wearing a sheer top and cropped pants.
Why we love this collection: From the model's pale, blunt-cut bobs and bleached brows to their wispy ruffled dresses and pastel low-heeled boots, the collection was dreamlike in every way. The accessories, including knit headbands, chain-strap bags, and cushiony sneakers added to the soft, subtle aesthetic.
Take a look at our top 12 favorite runway looks from the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2014 show.
MORE:
• Runway Looks We Love: Marc by Marc Jacobs
• NYFW Trend Alert: Shearling
• Eric Wilson's Front Row Diary
— Violet Gaynor
-
1. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
2. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
3. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
4. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
5. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
6. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
7. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
8. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
9. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
10. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
11. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love
-
12. Marc JacobsRunway Looks We Love