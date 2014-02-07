Sep 29, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
Runway Looks We Love: Jason Wu
-
1. Jason WuBlack suit, sheer high-neck top, and black patent booties
-
2. Jason WuTaupe suit, beige turtleneck sweater, wool coat, fur shawl collar, and black patent booties
-
3. Jason WuBeige turtleneck sweater, tan wide-leg trousers, crocodile satchel, and black patent booties
-
4. Jason WuRichly hued turtleneck dress with detailing, fur satchel, and black patent booties
-
5. Jason WuSilk slit gown and black patent t-strap pumps
-
6. Jason WuColumn dress, black patent t-strap pumps, and fur clutch
-
7. Jason WuPurple velvet gown with scarf and black patent t-strap pumps
-
8. Jason WuDeep scoop neck plum gown with velvet detail and black patent t-strap pumps
-
9. Jason WuCrushed velvet halter gown and black patent t-strap pumps
-
10. Jason WuCrushed velvet gown, black wool coat, and black patent t-strap pumps
