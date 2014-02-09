Runway Looks We Love: Herve Leger by Max Azria

Designer: Herve Leger by Max Azria
Location: Theatre, Lincoln Center
Notable guests: Jamie Chung, Cara Santana, Coco Rocha
What was it like: The main theme of the collection revolved around "technology," and as such, the atmosphere relayed that message, with techno-like beats and a frills-free runway.
Why we love this collection: Herve Leger's trademark bandage dresses may have looked as though they had undergone a makeover this season, with feather detailing and neon accents, but Lubov Azria, chief creative officer of the brand, was quick to note that the fall 2014 collection doesn't stray far from the Herve Leger aesthetic, but rather lives as a "continuation."
And there's nothing more evolutionary than referencing the future. Azria cites technology as the source of her inspiration, emphasizing its role in design and fashion. "People don't realize technology plays such a huge part: the way we design, sketch something, scan it, and digitize it," she explains. "The clothes (for fall 2014) boast 3D jacquards and dimensional beading, and to make an even stronger statement, we made the girls look like avatars--just a little bit, with the hair extensions."
Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Herve Leger fall/winter 2014 show.
1. Herve Leger by Max AzriaSlate/teal bandage jacquard A-line dress, black leather over-the-knee boot, and black pony-hair multibuckle clutch
2. Herve Leger by Max AzriaBlack mesh shrug top, slate/teal combo abandage jacquard jumpsuit, black leather over-the-knee boot, and black leather multibuckle clutch
3. Herve Leger by Max AzriaSilver/lime bandage asymmetrical split-hem dress, black chevron silver fox-fur motorcycle caps, and black leather over-the-knee boot
4. Herve Leger by Max AzriaCoal red/bare bandage contrast pleated dress and black leather over-the-knee boot
5. Herve Leger by Max AzriaPacific blue bandage optic multi-texture sleeveless dress with feather trim, and black leather over-the-knee boot
6. Herve Leger by Max AzriaBare optic bandage multi-texture long-sleeve top, bare optic bandage multi-texture skirt, and black leather over-the-knee boot
7. Herve Leger by Max AzriaCoral red diamond jacquard boatneck dress with geometric beading, black leather over-the-knee boot, and black leather multibuckle clutch
8. Herve Leger by Max AzriaBlack combo mesh jacquard long-sleeve crop top with geometric beading detail, black combo mesh jacquard skirt with geometric beading detail, black leather bootie, and black pony-hair clutch
9. Herve Leger by Max AzriaAlabaster combo mesh jacquard A-line dress with geometric beading detail, alabaster fox-fur motorcycle cape, and black leather over-the-knee boot
10. Herve Leger by Max AzriaPacific blue banage dress with raised encrusted beading and black leather over-the-knee boot