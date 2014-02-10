Runway Looks We Love: Derek Lam

Designer: Derek Lam

Location: Sean Kelly Gallery, 475 10th Ave

What was it like: A clean, minimalist runway that didn't detract the attention away from the striking color palette of the looks.

Why we love this collection: More so now than ever, Derek Lam clothing resonates with a strong sense of everyday wearability, showcasing pieces that we want to wear. The designer's latest collection was no different, sourcing the customer as this season's starting point. "I always think about what's going to excite the client," Lam tells InStyle.com. "When I can combine the practical with the right sense of fantasy and emotion (which is definitely how I feel about this collection), it really grabs people."

This time around, he played with varying shapes, textures (fringe, cloque, brocade, and velvet, for instance), silhouettes and colors—and unexpectedly paired them together to achieve a modern look, a "street style vibe and attitude," a "sporty meets romantic" aesthetic. New silhouettes include ventilated slits cut vertically on dresses and skirts, culminating with fringe-like hems that "move in the wind, move with the body." And let's not forget about the unique color combos, a concept that Lam returned to over the course of our conversation, asserting that being fearless with color is the way to go, like layering with a lilac coat, throwing in cornflower blue or curry, or looking for bold collars. "It's all about color, texture, and energy," he states.

Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the Derek Lam fall/winter 2014 show.