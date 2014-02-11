Runway Looks We Love: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Designer: 3.1 Phillip Lim
Location: Cedar Lake, 547 West 26th Street
What was it like: Models sauntered past, around and in between tinted glass partitions (in a rainbow-y spectrum of colors, including blues, yellows and reds), which were strategically set throughout the cavernous venue.
Why we love this collection: The week before Lim was set to show, he had given us an insider glimpse of his fall 2014 collection with a photo and a single word: "Amplification." Naturally, this sparked our curiosity, and we were eager to see what Lim had in store for us. We were met with whimsical pieces (bags were embossed with "Totes Amaze"—ah-mazing), pretty pastels, graphic prints, space age-y belts, and high shine sequined looks. "It was about amplifying the character of the woman," Lim tells InStyle.com. "This is the first season I've put a name to her, and her name is Soleil, the sun, a culturally curious woman who exists between pop and culture."
Take a look at our top 10 favorite runway looks from the 3.1 Phillip Lim fall/winter 2014 show.
MORE:
• Eric Wilson: First Days of FW “Exceptional”
• Runway Looks We Love: Prabal Gurung
• NYFW Day 3: Your 60-Second Morning Recap
-
1. 3.1 Phillip LimMoonlight 'Axle' shirt with pin collar detail, soleil print denim cuffed trouser, frost 'Soleil' mini chain shoulder bag, and bubble gum 'Juno' high vamp sandal
-
2. 3.1 Phillip LimAngora and lilac 'Grid' oversized bomber coat, frost 'Soleil' flap shoulder bag, and peppermint 'Juno' high vamp sandal
-
3. 3.1 Phillip LimCherry wood leather and lasered shearling 'Transit' vest, lilac wool crepe mid length skirt, 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow sunglasses, and frost 'Juno' tall boot
-
4. 3.1 Phillip LimPale lilac lasered shearling denim style jacket, midnight 'Arc' long sleeve pullover, cherry wood leather skirt with fold detail, and black 'Juno' fold over boot
-
5. 3.1 Phillip LimPatchwork lasered shearling 'Transit' coat with removable collar and espresso 'Juno' fold over boot
-
6. 3.1 Phillip LimOrange alpaca wool sleeveless turtleneck vest, cinnamon sleeveless button-down shirt with pin collar detail, mulberry wool gabardine wide-leg trouser, 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow sunglasses, bordeaux 'Totes Amaze' cut-out handle tote, and eggshell 'Juno' ankle-strap sandal
-
7. 3.1 Phillip LimBlack-and-ginger windowpane peacoat, caramel 'Transit' vest, ivory-and-dark chocolate windowpane wide-leg trouser, 3.1 Phillip Lim x Linda Farrow sunglasses, nougat 'Soleil' flap shoulder bag, and hunter 'Juno' ankle boot
-
8. 3.1 Phillip LimHinterland jean jacket with high-low back, dune felted wool pullover, angora denim suspender dress, hologram jewel belt, frost 'Soleil' mini chain shoulder bag, and frost 'Juno' tall boot
-
9. 3.1 Phillip LimEmbroidered 'Twilight' oversized long bomber and black 'Juno' high vamp sandal
-
10. 3.1 Phillip LimEmbroidered 'Twilight' sculpted mini top, ivory-and-black satin 'Eclipse' skirt, and black 'Juno' tall boot