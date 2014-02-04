Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at The Inspiration Behind 5 Designers' Fall/Winter 2014 Collection

There's a frisson of excitement in the air the days before fashion week as we impatiently wait to see what designers have in store for us. Often kept on the down low, next season's highly anticipated collections are highly confidential, not unlike, say a classified CIA anything (ok, that might be a bit of a stretch, but you get the point). So, we tasked ourselves with a mission: To expose what designers have under wraps.

We got six designers to give us an exclusive preview at their fall/winter 2014 line-up without actually giving everything away—since what's the fun in that? From decadent jewelry at Jenny Packham to cabaret performers at J. Crew to petroleum-inspired colors at Rebecca Taylor, thumb through the photos that inspired each of them for a sampling of what's to come.

MORE:

• Memorize the F/W 2014 Fashion Week Schedule • Proenza Schouler Exhibit to Open During Paris Fashion Week

• Fashion Week Alert: Coach Plans to Join In on the Action