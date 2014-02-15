A Week in Outfits: Olivia Palermo's Flawless Fashion Week Style

If there’s one thing about Olivia Palermo that continues to attract our attention, it’s her flawless style. And the past eight days, she was front and center at New York Fashion Week in a bevy of beautiful ensembles, giving us an extra dose style inspiration.

Whether she was snagging a front row seat at her favorite shows, or hanging out backstage with the designers, Palermo donned a slew of enviable ensembles, from luxurious fur-trimmed coats to printed pants paired with booties.

“I love the chance to check out new and young designers every year,” Olivia Palermo told InStyle.com inside the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week tents, “and I always love kicking off Fashion Week with Peter Som. It’s the perfect start!”

We documented eight days of Palermo’s Fashion Week looks for a satiable bite of fashion inspiration. Click through our gallery to see what she wore to each show, from Diane Von Furstenberg to Carolina Herrera. Warning: you may experience strong feelings of outfit envy.

MORE:

• See Olivia Palermo’s Best Looks Ever

• Olivia and Johannes Huebl’s Best Moments

• See Our Wedding Dress Predictions for Olivia