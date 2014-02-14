NYFW Is a Wrap! Check out our 10 Most-Liked Instagrams from the Shows

After a busy eight days, New York Fashion Week has come to a close, and boy was it jam-packed. Each day our editors attended show after show scoping out the next big trends. To document their favorite moments they took hundreds of snaps and sent them to us to post on Instagram—#NYFW’s social media app du jour. Needless to say our profile was filled with drool-worthy gowns, backstage close-ups, and front row favorites like Anna Kendrick and Emmy Rossum. And while all of our photos received a lot of love (each earning 1000+ likes), there were a few standout ‘grams that had our followers in a double-tapping frenzy. Our most liked Instagram comes from editor Ariel Foxman (@afoxman) who shared a photo of one of his favorite gowns from Victoria Beckham’s collection, followed closely by Accessories Director Leah Karp's (@leahkarp) shot of a rainbow of Manolo Blahniks at the brand’s presentation. But these weren’t the only two! Check out our top 10 most liked Instagrams from New York Fashion Week, and be sure to follow our editors as the move on to London Fashion Week and beyond!

