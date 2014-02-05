Ever Wonder How Editors Survive Fashion Week in the Winter? Find Out!

There's no question that New York Fashion Week -- or any Fashion Week for that matter -- is a force to be reckoned with. But despite the undeniable glamour attached to the whole affair, in the winter months, shuttling (or, more accurately, trudging) from show to show in the middle of a blizzard can feel like the least fashionable thing ever.
And with even more snow predicted for New York City in the coming days, you might be wondering: How does an editor stay warm and still look photo-ready for the front row?
Look no further than InStyle's own in-house experts to find out. Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent, will be relying on her heavy wool 3.1 Phillip Lim coat and cozy Elizabeth and James scarf, while InStyle.com Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor (who knows the importance of a statement coat), points to her versatile camel Alexander Wang topper to stay polished. Meanwhile, InStyle Beauty Director Angelique Serrano's secret to cold-weather dressing is an extra layer, by way of a faux fur vest.
From heavily knitted tights to furry boots, find out which chic survival items InStyle editors will be wearing over the course of the next week.
-
1. Dana Avidan-Cohn, Senior Market Editor/Digital Correspondent"I recently acquired this heavy wool 3.1 Phillip Lim coat, and it's very warm. It has all the colors I wear most in the print so it's very easy to mix and match. My scarf is Elizabeth and James and can pull up as a hood if we hit below freezing."
-
2. Violet Gaynor, InStyle.com Senior Fashion Editor"A good coat during fashion week is key. There's so much running around the city from show to show that you barely ever end up taking it off. I got this camel coat by Alexander Wang a few seasons ago, and I recently rediscovered how much I love its versatility-it's super thick and warm, but can also look polished and put together over dresses. I'm excited to pair it with a favorite vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress, chunky, go-anywhere Loeffler Randall boots, and my favorite rose gold jewelry from Alexis Bittar."
-
3. Leah Karp, Accessories Director"I'll be wearing my favorite cashmere scarf from Horiyoshi the Third. I love the feathered wing print and rich colors-it goes with everything."
-
4. Ali Pew, Market Editor"These are my favorite fur 'Muppet-like' red gloves from Rachel Comey. Combined with my neoprene wool Preen coat with fur-center panel, they're both cool-enough pieces to wear during Fashion Week while keeping me extra warm!"
-
5. Wendy Wallace, Market Director"These knitted tights are super-thick-they're basically sweaters for my legs!"
-
6. Angelique Serrano, Beauty Director"My faux fur vest is essential to my backstage look-the extra layer keeps me from crying in the frigid East Coast temps, while the black and white color palette allows me the versatility to pair it with anything, from black pants to a simple cocktail dress."
-
7. Thomas Waller, Accessories Editor"Shows in these temperatures are about one thing: a good coat. Mine is from when Jil Sander designed for Uniqlo, and it's super-warm. Good shoes are crucial as well. These sneakers from Saint Laurent Paris are perfect for a long week of running around from show to show. I always step up my sock game during Fashion Week, and this pair of purple polka-dot Hot Sox do the trick. My plan this season is to be warm and quick on my feet."
-
8. Andrea Cheng, InStyle.com Associate Editor"This season, I'll be upgrading my usual pencil for this too-cool leather Alexander Wang skirt with asymmetric zipper detailing."
-
9. Kahlana Barfield, Beauty Director"I wouldn't stand a chance in the polar vortex without my fur hat."
-
10. Kim Peiffer, InStyle.com Senior Fashion News Editor"These furry Frye boots are a must for looking chic while bouncing in the snow from show to show. I'll be pairing them with a structured coat and warm tights."