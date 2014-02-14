Take an Exclusive Trip Backstage To See How Naeem Khan, Badgley Mischka, and Reem Acra Prepped For Their Fashion Week Shows

The runways of New York Fashion Week were ripe with fall's hottest trends, and with each show coming together so beautifully without a hitch, we were left wondering -- what is Fashion Week like from the model's point of view? We went backstage at Naeem Khan, Badgley Mischka, and Reem Acra so we could find out, and learned that early call times, a lot of primping, and last-minute alterations were all part of the Fashion Week agenda -- in addition to the star-studded after parties, and taking that glorious strut down the catwalk, of course.

Each model makes working a runway ensemble so easy, but behind-the-scenes, teams of makeup artists, hairstylists, and manicurists worked quickly to prep each girl as the press excitedly watched the entire look come together. In order to stick to the schedule, time was money, but the glam squad had the backstage routine down to a science. We watched in amazement as multiple artists simultaneously worked their magic, and we even picked up key tips from each of the pros in case you're eager to give your beauty routine a runway twist. Click through our gallery to take an exclusive trip backstage at each show now.