The Best Nails of Fashion Week 2014

Nail art isn't dead, and the intricate manicures we've been seeing on the New York Fashion Week runways are proof! While the classic beige lacquer is a catwalk staple season after season, many designers have been nailing it in the literal sense by decking their models out in creative manicures, and many of the looks can be easily translated into the real world. Case in point: The iridescent nails we spotted at the Cushnie et Ochs show. The shimmery holographic effect isn't immediately obvious thanks to the deep base color, but the shade changes from inky noir to a shimmery green depending where the light hits. In addition to Cushnie et Ochs, Prabal Gurung, Charlotte Ronson, Tadashi Shoji, and many more designers have been getting in on the nail art game, and we've rounded up our favorites so you can take a closer look, and maybe even try your hand at a pattern. Click through our gallery to see Fashion Week's hottest couture claws in detail!

